Al-Hilal tops group with thrilling win over Nasaf Qarshi in Asian Champions League

QARSHI, Uzbekistan (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal won at Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi 3-2 to move to the top of its group in the Asian Champions League Elite on Monday with maximum points from two games.

Sardorbek Bakhromov’s long-range effort canceled out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s opener in the first half.

After the break, Franc international Theo Hernandez restored Al-Hilal’s lead by dribbling past five defenders and scoring from inside the box. Javokhir Sidikov pulled one back for Nasaf, and Marcos Leonardo clinched the win for the four-time champion in the 79th minute.

“We played well with a fast tempo to get a positive result,” Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi said. “We should have won the game earlier however as we wasted many chances but Nasaf is a strong opponent.”

Holder Al-Ahli was held at Qatar’s Al-Duhail to 2-2. The Saudi Arabian side went a goal down after Edmilson Junior finished into an empty net after Adil Boulbina’s shot bounced off the post.

Brazilian forward Matheus Goncalves equalized three minutes before halftime with a low strike. Moments later, Riyad Mahrez — a Champions League winner with Manchester City in 2021 — intercepted a pass from the goalkeeper to put Al-Ahli in front.

Three minutes after the restart, however, a header from Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek earned a point for Al-Duhail.

Also, Tractor of Iran drew with Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates 0-0 while Qatar’s Al-Gharafa defeated Iraq’s Al-Shorta 2-0.

