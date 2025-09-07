A’ja Wilson has 31 and 11 rebounds, Aces beat Sky 80-66 for 14th consecutive win

A’ja Wilson had 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 80-66 to extend the longest win streak in franchise history.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 80-66 on Sunday night to extend the longest win streak in franchise history.

The Aces have won 14 games in a row, tied for with the 2021 Connecticut Sun for the fourth-longest regular season win streak in league history. The Los Angeles Sparks won a record 18 straight in the regular season on their way to the 2001 WNBA title.

Las Vegas (28-14) is tied with Atlanta for second in the WNBA standings, a game ahead of Phoenix. The regular season ends Thursday and the 2025 WNBA playoffs begin next Sunday.

Angel Reese didn’t play for Chicago. The team announced Friday that Reese was suspended for the first half of the Sunday’s game for making comments “detrimental to the team” and then at halftime announced that the two-time WNBA All-Star would not play in the second half due to a back injury.

Reese also missed Friday’s 97-77 loss to Indiana due to a mandatory one-game suspension by the WNBA for picking up her eighth technical foul of the season. Chicago was also missing Ariel Atkins (back).

Wilson has scored at least 30 points in three straight and a WNBA-record 13 games this season. The three-time league MVP has 10 30-point double-doubles this season. Jackie Young had 20 points and nine assists for the Aces.

Wilson put back her own miss to spark an 11-0 opening run and the Aces led the rest of the way.

Rachel Banham and Michaela Onyenwere scored 12 points apiece to lead Chicago (10-32). Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

NaLyssa Smith (concussion protocol) did not play for the Aces.

The teams play again Tuesday in Las Vegas.

