After win over Japan, Pochettino says his wife told him not to be sensitive to criticism in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. felt like they needed a win, even in a friendly nine months ahead of the World Cup against an opponent sending out its second string.

Criticism had become a constant, with Alexi Lalas calling for Pochettino’s firing.

“Super important for us,” star Christian Pulisic said after assisting on the second goal as the 15th-ranked Americans beat No. 17 Japan 2-0 on Tuesday night. “It’s been a tough go recently and we wanted to walk away with some confidence, with a good feeling going into the next camps, obviously leading into a World Cup year.”

Alejandro Zendejas scored in the 30th minute and Folarin Balogun added a goal in the 64th against a Japan team missing all 11 starters from its clinching win in World Cup qualifying.

After three straight matches in St. Louis, Houston and Harrison, New Jersey, at which fans overwhelming supported the visitors, the U.S. drew a pro-American sellout crowd of 20,192 to Lower.com Field.

The United States is 11-7 under Pochettino, who replaced Gregg Berhalter following first-round elimination in last year’s Copa` America. The Americans lost in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal and in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final and extended their winless streak against top 25 teams to seven games with a 2-0 loss last weekend to South Korea.

Pochettino, hired as U.S. coach last Sept. 10, had become defensive of late, saying people should take a long-term view and accept that because his team has an automatic berth as co-host, wins don’t matter until the Americans’ World Cup opener next June 12.

“I prefer that the people criticize me, but don’t touch the players,” he said.

A day earlier, he addressed those who faulted his decision making, responding to a question about Chris Richards’ use last weekend by saying “people sometimes create debate and think — talk with no sense.” He added a profanity twice to describe the fault-finding.

Under intense media examination when he coached Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, Pochettino said his wife told him not to get so perturbed by American media, which pays far less attention to soccer than in Europe.

“Yesterday my wife said, `Oh, why you were like this in the press conference? These guys are so nice. When you were in France or in England, they were very — but they are the nice guys,'” he related. “I said: `Yeah, but it wasn’t for them. I said it was some people.’

“But not professional, like you,” he told reporters. “But, OK, keep moving because I’m so happy to be here. I’m so happy to be the coach in this country. “

Still, he defended his opinion of the criticism.

“Maybe yesterday I say one word that I don’t want to repeat, but it was the truth,” he said.

Zendejas scored when he took a long cross from left back Max Arfsten and volleyed with his left foot from near the penalty spot for his second goal in 13 international appearances. He had not been with the national team since November.

“Just waiting for my moment,” he said. “I didn’t expect to get called up.”

Balogun scored his sixth international goal after Pulisic’s through pass, beating goalkeeper Keisuke Osako with an angled shot inside the far post

“We’re building something big here. He’s obviously a top coach and it takes time, and he tried to emphasize that to us to be patient,” Balogun said. “Confidence, I think it’s really important. The results are at the end of the day the sort of industry we’re in.”

Balogun was a late addition to the roster, joining for the first time since Pochettino took over as coach. He was injured for much of last season, causing Pochettino and his staff to doubt whether he should be called in.

“Now with this type of performance he’s in the race for the roster of the World Cup,” Pochettino said, going on to also praise Pulisic, Arfsten, Alex Freeman and Cristian Roldan, who made his first start in 26 months.

“They understand or understood that they need to perform in the way that we expect,” Pochettino said. “It’s not about to win or to lose the games but, if not, to perform in the way we expect.”

Pochettino switched to a three-man backline, a system he used late in Saturday’s game, wanting to have different formations ready for games that matter.

He expects the roster for friendlies against Ecuador on Oct. 10 and Australia on Oct. 14 to be less experimental. He made public part of his postgame message to players.

“Push in their own clubs,” Pochettino said, “to be better and better and be ready in case that we call again.”

