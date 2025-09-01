Adrien Rabiot to join up with France squad late after AC Milan medical

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been authorized to join his teammates late in order to finalize his…

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been authorized to join his teammates late in order to finalize his club move to AC Milan from Marseille, national coach Didier Deschamps said.

Speaking at a news conference, Deschamps said that Rabiot would only arrive at France’s training camp later Monday so that he can undergo his medical with the Serie A side. L’Equipe newspaper reported that AC Milan reached an agreement with Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening for a fee for the player of 10 million euros ($12 million).

Rabiot is on the brink of returning to the Italian league just one year after he left Juventus for Marseille.

Rabiot was one of the best Marseille players last season, helping the 1993 Champions League winners return to Europe’s top club competition. But he was put on the transfer list last month following a fight with a teammate, England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe.

The pair argued and fought in the locker room after a 1-0 loss to Rennes in their Ligue 1 season opener. Rowe has since joined Serie A side Bologna.

Marseille qualified for the Champions League by finishing runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 in coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first season at the club.

The 30-year-old Rabiot moved as a free agent last September after his contract expired at Juventus.

France will kick off its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday against Ukraine.

