Adrian Martinez’s goal lifts Racing over Velez Sarsfield in Copa Libertadores quarterfinal

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Adrian Martinez scored a second-half goal as Racing edged Velez Sarsfield 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal series.

The striker, “Maravilla” Martinez, scored in the 53 minute for Racing, a club that is aiming for its second Copa Libertadores title, and first since 1967.

Velez Sarsfield, which won its only previous Libertadores Cup in 1994, will host the return leg next week.

On Wednesday, three-time Copa Libertadores champion Palmeiras will take on Argentina’s River Plate.

On Thursday, Sao Paulo hosts LDU Quito, the team that eliminated defending champion Botafogo, and Argentina’s Estudiantes plays against Flamengo.

The Copa Libertadores final will be played in Lima, Peru on Nov. 29.

