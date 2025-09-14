Adolis García returns for surging Rangers, batting cleanup vs. Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers got a key player back for their playoff push Sunday, when outfielder Adolis…

García, who missed 10 games with a strained right quad, was set to bat fourth and play right field in the series finale against the New York Mets.

The IL stint was the second in a month for García, who was sidelined by a sprained left ankle from Aug. 13-22. The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner is batting .235 with 18 homers and 73 RBIs this season, but he hit .368 with two homers, nine RBIs and three steals in as many attempts in nine games following his return from the ankle injury before getting hurt while beating out a potential double-play grounder against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 1.

“It’s always good to get one of your core guys back,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He was really swinging the bat well when he got hurt.”

Despite dealing with a litany of injuries, the Rangers entered Sunday on a six-game winning streak and with the best record in the majors (16-4) since Aug. 23. Texas was two games behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the AL West race.

Second baseman Marcus Semien (left foot) and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (right rotator cuff) are likely out for the regular season while shortstop Corey Seager is recovering from an appendectomy.

To make room for García, the Mets optioned outfielder Dustin Harris to Triple-A Round Rock.

