Adames, Ramos hit homers, McDonald strikes out 10 in Giants’ 6-3 win over Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames and Heliot Ramos hit home runs, and Trevor McDonald struck out 10 batters in seven innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Adames opened the game with a two-run home run, his 29th of the season. With two games remaining, he is seeking to become the Giants’ first 30-home run hitter since Barry Bonds in 2004. Every other team in baseball has at least five individual 30-home run seasons since 2005.

Ramos drove in three in the second inning, scoring Jung Hoo Lee and Grant McCray with his 21st home run of the year.

Rookie Bryce Eldridge added a run for the Giants with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

McDonald (1-0) allowed three runs and five hits for his first career win.

Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run home run in the fifth on a first-pitch curveball from McDonald. Tovar entered the game swinging at first pitches 46.9% of the time, the eighth-highest mark in baseball.

Ryan Walker pitched the ninth for his 17th save of the season.

Germán Márquez (3-16) tied teammate Kyle Freeland for the most losses in baseball.

Key moment

Ramos’ second-inning home run gave the Giants a 5-0 lead. The ball was tracked at 439 feet, his longest hit of the season.

Key stat

The Rockies finished Friday’s contest with a minus-419 run difference, which will break the post-1900 record of 349 by the 1932 Boston Red Sox. Colorado has also allowed 1,013 runs, the first team to give up more than 1,000 since the 1999 Rockies allowed 1,028.

Up next

The Rockies will start Freeland (5-16, 5.00 ERA) against Giants RHP Justin Verlander (3-11, 3.88) on Saturday. Freeland was ejected in the first inning along with Adames and Rafael Devers in his last meeting with the Giants on Sept. 2.

