Aces, Storm set for winner-take-all game 3

Seattle Storm (23-21, 12-12 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm in game three of the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The Storm defeated the Aces 86-83 in the last matchup. Skylar Diggins led the Storm with 26 points, and Jackie Young led the Aces with 25 points.

The Aces are 16-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Storm are 12-12 in Western Conference play. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.0.

Las Vegas is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Young is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 89.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

