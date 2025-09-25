76ers’ Jared McCain suffers another setback with thumb injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, who already was working on coming back from a torn meniscus, sustained…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, who already was working on coming back from a torn meniscus, sustained a UCL tear in his right thumb in a workout Thursday.

The 76ers said they and McCain are checking with physicians to gauge how to address the injury.

This is the latest setback for McCain, who as a rookie last season averaged 15.3 points in 23 games before injuring his left knee in a December game against Indiana. He said Sept. 2 that he was “on pace” to returning for the opening tipoff.

The Sixers had more than their share of injuries to dash any championship hopes they took into last season. In addition to McCain, Tyrese Maxey,Joel Embiid and Paul George were among the key players sidelined at various points. The 76ers lost 31 of their final 36 games to finish 24-58.

