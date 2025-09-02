76ers’ Jared McCain eyes a return after a torn meniscus cut short his promising rookie season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain said his plan “for sure” was to return to play in training…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain said his plan “for sure” was to return to play in training camp after his promising rookie season was cut short because of a torn meniscus.

“Right now, I’m on pace,” McCain said Tuesday.

The 21-year-old McCain was off to a fantastic start in his brief career before he suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee during a December game against Indiana.

McCain had averaged 15.3 points in 23 games for a Sixers team that entered last season with NBA championship aspirations before injuries sunk them into the draft lottery. He started eight games and was an instant fan favorite out of Duke in large part after amassing nearly 5 million followers as a TikTok sensation.

McCain earned Eastern Conference rookie of the month honors for November.

“I’m getting on the court more, just excited to finally be free and actually get some work in and play some basketball,” McCain said.

McCain, 76ers rookie and No. 3 overall draft pick VJ Edgecombe and Philadelphia Flyers players Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim were part of the unveiling of the new signage stamped on their home arena on Tuesday. The 76ers and Flyers will now play in the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The deal runs through the 2030-2031 season.

McCain joined the Sixers’ All-Star trio of Tyrese Maxey,Joel Embiid and Paul George among the key players sidelined for large chunks of time with injuries. The 76ers went 24-58 — that included a 5-31 stretch to close the season.

While there is no official timetable for McCain’s return, he still has time to work his way into the rotation on opening night. The 76ers play Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 in the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The Sixers open their season Oct. 22 in Boston.

Getting healthy and certainly antsy, McCain just wants to join the 76ers as soon as he’s fully medically cleared.

“I still haven’t talked to them if I’m free for everything,” McCain said, “but I’m definitely getting there.”

