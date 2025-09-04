4-Wide Carolina NHRA Nationals Results

Sunday At zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL: 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Shawn Langdon;…

Sunday At zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C.

Final Finish Order

TOP FUEL:

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Antron Brown; 7. Tony Stewart; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Dan Mercier; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Josh Hart; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Cameron Ferre.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Austin Prock; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Daniel Wilkerson; 4. Chad Green; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Spencer Hyde; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Paul Lee; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. J.R. Todd; 13. Dave Richards; 14. Hunter Green; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. John Smith.

PRO STOCK:

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Cory Reed; 7. Cody Coughlin; 8. Stephen Bell; 9. Eric Latino; 10. Greg Stanfield; 11. Jeg Coughlin; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. David Cuadra; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Deric Kramer.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Richard Gadson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Jianna Evaristo; 5. Kelly Clontz; 6. Marcus Hylton; 7. John Hall; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. Brayden Davis; 10. Ron Tornow; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Chase Van Sant; 13. Brandon Litten; 14. Gaige Herrera; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Steve Johnson.

Final Results:

Top Fuel — Justin Ashley, 3.784 seconds, 329.83 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 3.784 seconds, 332.84 mph and Shawn Langdon, 3.814 seconds, 334.24 mph and Clay Millican, 4.235 seconds, 195.19 mph;

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.912, 332.43 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.952, 324.12 and Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.389, 195.87 and Chad Green, Mustang, foul;

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.554, 209.95 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.562, 209.01 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.572, 209.20 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 13.390, 65.73;

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.803, 199.55 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.821, 199.37 and Angie Smith, Buell, 6.842, 198.99 and Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.943, 197.05;

Top Alcohol Dragster — Matthew Cummings, 5.182, 276.86 def. Jon Bradford, 5.225, 274.78 and Jackie Fricke, 5.215, 273.72 and Joey Severance, 6.710, 135.44;

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Brian Hough, Chevy Camaro, 5.548, 262.08 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.464, 266.11 and Chip Beverett, Camaro, 12.561, 56.21 and Bob McCosh, Camaro, broke;

Competition Eliminator — Wes Leopold, Dodge Stratus, 7.876, 168.89 def. Larry Pritchett, Pontiac Sunfire, 7.915, 157.06.

Super Stock — Byron Worner, Chevy Camaro, 9.958, 116.42 def. Marion Stephenson, Chevy Cobalt, 9.781, 142.40.

Stock Eliminator — Morgan Taylor, Chevy Nova, 10.567, 121.02 def. Jeff Longhany, Chevy Corvette, 10.609, 122.23.

Super Comp — Allan Ackles, Dragster, 8.917, 177.56 def. Tori Iacono, Dragster, 8.912, 174.44.

Super Gas — David Griffith, Chevy Camaro, 9.912, 156.92 def. JJ Brock, Camaro, 9.925, 160.23.

Top Sportsman — Sandy Wilkins, Chevy Camaro, 6.339, 210.37 def. Jeff Brooks, Henry J, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Modified — Billy Banaka, Chevy Camaro, 6.551, 140.63 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, broke and Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, broke and Mason Wright, Camaro, broke;

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.306, 221.38 def. Mike Coughlin, Camaro, 6.342, 222.55.

Final Round-by-Round Results

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Shawn Langdon, 3.792, 332.10 and Justin Ashley, 3.811, 323.81 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.865, 290.76 and Doug Foley, 4.054, 217.42; Steve Torrence, 3.754, 331.61 and Clay Millican, 3.785, 326.56 def. Dan Mercier, 3.761, 327.66 and Cameron Ferre, broke; Tony Stewart, 3.766, 326.79 and Brittany Force, 3.758, 338.34 def. Shawn Reed, 3.787, 327.66; Doug Kalitta, 3.757, 327.43 and Antron Brown, 3.780, 330.31 def. Josh Hart, 3.820, 331.20;

SEMIFINALS — Ashley, 3.788, 326.56 and Langdon, 3.761, 333.82 def. Force, 3.773, 338.26 and Stewart, 3.784, 328.62; Kalitta, 3.797, 326.48 and Millican, 3.821, 327.74 def. Brown, 3.844, 326.79 and Torrence, 4.141, 261.67;

FINAL — Ashley, 3.784, 329.83 def. Kalitta, 3.784, 332.84, Langdon, 3.814, 334.24 and Millican, 4.235, 195.19.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 3.944, 325.06 and Chad Green, Mustang, 3.975, 325.61 def. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.021, 311.13 and Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.689, 173.38; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.894, 329.67 and Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.957, 328.14 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.020, 310.91 and Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.023, 314.17; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.939, 328.46 and Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.949, 327.74 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.302, 212.23 and John Smith, Charger, 6.664, 105.69; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.926, 329.34 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.930, 331.69 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 3.987, 318.24 and Hunter Green, Charger, 4.068, 292.96;

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 3.963, 327.19 and C. Green, 4.011, 322.50 def. Beckman, 3.939, 325.69 and Hyde, 4.006, 318.02; Prock, 3.930, 328.78 and Wilkerson, 4.072, 254.04 def. Capps, 4.358, 189.44 and Tasca III, 4.014, 318.92;

FINAL — Prock, 3.912, 332.43 def. Hagan, 3.952, 324.12, Wilkerson, 4.389, 195.87 and C. Green, foul.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.522, 208.94 and Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.586, 206.99 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.962, 208.17 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 11.434, 79.08; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.542, 208.94 and Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.593, 208.14 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.544, 207.56 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.855, 207.11; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.534, 208.68 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.562, 209.52 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.562, 209.14 and David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.589, 208.36; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.529, 209.65 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.545, 209.56 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.547, 208.65 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 10.952, 82.15;

SEMIFINALS — Enders, 6.574, 209.59 and Anderson, 6.538, 208.94 def. Reed, 6.607, 208.59 and Bell, 6.595, 208.07; A. Stanfield, 6.559, 209.36 and Glenn, 6.540, 209.62 def. Hartford, 6.534, 209.17 and C. Coughlin, 6.565, 208.84;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.554, 209.95 def. Anderson, 6.562, 209.01, Enders, 6.572, 209.20 and A. Stanfield, 13.390, 65.73.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Angie Smith, Buell 1190RX, 6.779, 198.38 and Jianna Evaristo, 1190RX, 6.854, 198.90 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.906, 196.85 and Steve Johnson, Suzuki Hayabusa, broke; Matt Smith, 1190RX, 6.757, 200.59 and Kelly Clontz, Suzuki TL, 6.834, 198.29 def. Brayden Davis, Hayabusa, 6.849, 199.70 and Brandon Litten, Hayabusa, 6.914, 195.14; Richard Gadson, Hayabusa, 6.796, 199.88 and John Hall, Beull 1190RX, 6.817, 199.11 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 7.028, 190.59 and Chris Bostick, Hayabusa, 8.304, 113.15; Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.863, 195.36 and Marcus Hylton, 7.055, 187.83 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki TL 1000, 7.197, 151.61 and Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 7.370, 141.31;

SEMIFINALS — Evaristo, 6.842, 200.23 and A. Smith, 6.839, 197.22 def. Hylton, 7.140, 180.60 and Ingwersen, DQ; Gadson, 6.809, 198.99 and M. Smith, 6.821, 198.20 def. Clontz, 6.863, 197.91 and Hall, 7.042, 168.70;

FINAL — Gadson, 6.803, 199.55 def. M. Smith, 6.821, 199.37, A. Smith, 6.842, 198.99 and Evaristo, 6.943, 197.05.

CONCORD, N.C. — Point standings (top 10) for NHRA professional categories following the 17th annual NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway, the 16th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 2,287; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,249; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,228; 4. Tony Stewart, 2,219; 5. Clay Millican, 2,192; 6. Brittany Force, 2,179; 7. Shawn Reed, 2,156; 8. Steve Torrence, 2,151; 9. Antron Brown, 2,128; 10. Josh Hart, 2,085.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,298; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,219; 3. Ron Capps, 2,204; 4. Jack Beckman, 2,200; 5. Paul Lee, 2,171; 6. Cruz Pedregon, 2,146; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,142; 8. Spencer Hyde, 2,132; 9. J.R. Todd, 2,116; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,107.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 2,364; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,285; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 2,192; 4. Matt Hartford, 2,171; 5. Cory Reed, 2,169; 6. Cody Coughlin, 2,156; 7. Erica Enders, 2,154; 8. Eric Latino, 2,152; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,100; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,079.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Richard Gadson, 2,296; 2. Matt Smith, 2,288; 3. John Hall, 2,230; 4. Gaige Herrera, 2,225; 5. Angie Smith, 2,185; 6. Jianna Evaristo, 2,157; 7. Chase Van Sant, 2,126; 8. Brayden Davis, 2,123; 9. Chris Bostick, 2,085; 10. Steve Johnson, 2,066.

_____

