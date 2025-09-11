2027 Champions League final going back to Atletico Madrid’s stadium

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Champions League final is going back to Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium in 2027. UEFA picked…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Champions League final is going back to Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium in 2027.

UEFA picked the venue on Thursday to host the showpiece game that was originally slated for San Siro in Milan.

The Metropolitano, which opened in 2017, previously hosted the Champions League final in 2019 when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0.

The Women’s Champion League final in 2027 will go to Poland, at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the UEFA executive committee decided Thursday.

For the men’s 2027 final, the Spanish Football Federation proposed Atletico’s home, while Azerbaijan bid with the Olympic Stadium in Baku. UEFA ruled out storied San Siro last year despite giving the city of Milan extra time to comply with hosting requirements.

UEFA wanted Milan to show that Giuseppe Meazza Stadium would be available during planned renovation work between staging the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics and staging games at the 2032 European Championship, which Italy will co-host with Turkey.

Atletico will have hosted the final twice since Real Madrid’s now-renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last staged it in 2010.

Real Madrid has challenged UEFA with legal actions since 2021 when the club was a key mover challenging the European soccer structure with the breakaway Super League project. It failed within 48 hours of launch.

The Bernabeu is an option for FIFA to decide which stadium hosts the final of the men’s 2030 World Cup that Spain will co-host with Portugal and Morocco.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.