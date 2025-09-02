2-time All-Star Ja Morant going into a big season for himself and the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies expect two-time All-Star Ja Morant to have a good season and help them…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies expect two-time All-Star Ja Morant to have a good season and help them compete in the very crowded Western Conference.

The guard certainly needs one.

“This is a big season for Ja,” Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Monday at media day. “I think it is fair to say as we continue to build this team, to be able to achieve a high-end outcome, we need Ja to be a consistent All-NBA caliber player.”

Now going into his seventh NBA season, Morant has been the Grizzlies’ leader almost from his arrival as a rookie in 2019 as the No. 2 draft choice behind Zion Williamson of New Orleans.

Morant has gone from Rookie of the Year in 2020 to the league’s Most Improved Player in 2022 with flashy dunks, no-look passes and gravity-defying finishes, making regular appearances on highlight shows.

Those spectacular plays have been few and far between the past two seasons, with Morant playing only 59 games combined between various injuries and league suspensions. Morant has played in only 56% of the Grizzlies’ 328 regular-season games since the start of the 2021-22 season.

After playing the first five playoff games of his NBA career in 2021, Morant has missed five games in Memphis’ last three postseason berths.

On the court, the guard out of Murray State is averaging 22.5 points and 7.4 assists. Each of the last four seasons, his scoring average has hovered in the mid-20s.

Morant will be playing for a new coach after the Grizzlies spiraled over the final two months of last season from a top spot in the West to having to win a play-in game last April to make the postseason. Tuomas Iisalo replaced Taylor Jenkins — the franchise’s winningest coach — in late March.

Memphis took Iisalo’s interim title off soon after Memphis was eliminated in a first-round sweep by Oklahoma City, the eventual NBA champ. Morant could flourish under Iisalo’s approach, which wants to concentrate on a fast-paced, organized play with high levels of effort.

“Those are three things that never go out of style,” the first-year Memphis coach said.

Morant made clear he approves: “I love it. It fits me.”

The Grizzlies guard had a busy offseason, including a promotional tour that started in the U.S. and took Morant to China, Japan and the Philippines for Nike promoting his signature shoe. He also stayed busy working on the court.

“I’m very encouraged by the offseason that Ja has had and the trajectory that he’s on going forward,” Kleiman said.

Memphis also will be leaning even more on Morant after a June trade sent shooting guard and 3-point specialist Desmond Bane to Orlando, primarily for draft picks and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Grizzlies start training camp with a lengthy injury report led by two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. He is expected to miss four-to-six weeks more from a procedure to address turf toe, though he hopes to be ready by Oct. 22 for the season opener at home against New Orleans.

Center Zach Edey had offseason surgery on his left ankle and won’t be ready until at least mid-November.

Rookie Cedric Coward, who missed most of last season at Washington State with a shoulder injury, is healthy. His six games weren’t enough to scare away the Grizzlies from a draft night trade with Portland to secure Coward with the No. 11 pick.

Another new addition to the roster is Ty Jerome, who came over from Cleveland on a free agent deal. Being in the Eastern Conference, he only saw Morant a couple of times each season. It was enough to make an impression.

“There’s nothing I’m really surprised by that I see now in the gym,” Jerome said. “It’s exciting to play with someone that’s that dynamic and draws that much attention. (He) can get everyone else easier looks and get us going as a team.”

Kleiman said Memphis’ goals remain unchanged of playing for an NBA championship. Morant’s health with others reaching their potential will be a major factor in how close they come.

“I think Ja recognizes what’s in front of him,“ Kleiman said.

