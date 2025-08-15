Zandalasini scores career-high 20, Valkyries beat Sky 90-59 for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and the expansion Golden State Valkyries beat…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and the expansion Golden State Valkyries beat the Chicago Sky 90-59 on Friday night for their franchise-record fourth consecutive win.

Golden State (18-15) set the WNBA record for wins by an expansion team, breaking the mark of 17 set by the 1998 Detroit Shock in a 30-game season.

The Sky have lost four in a row and 12 of their last 13.

Janelle Salaün had 15 points, and Iliana Rupert hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes scored 13 and Veronica Burton added 11.

Rachel Banham led Chicago (8-25) with 15 points, Kamilla Cardoso scored 14 and Elizabeth Williams 10.

Banham hit a 3-pointer that made it 44-all a little more than a minute into the second half but the Valkyries scored 15 of the next 17 points to take control. The Sky missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts and committed four turnovers (including a shot-clock violation) in a span of about 6 1/2 minutes to close the third quarter and open the fourth.

The Valkyries, who hit a season-high 15 3-pointers Wednesday in an 88-83 win over Washington, made 7 of 10 from behind the arc in the first quarter and finished 14 of 27.

Chicago’s Angel Reese (back) missed her seventh consecutive game.

Golden State, which beat the Sky 83-78 on June 27, swept the regular-season series.

The Sky play Seattle at home on Tuesday. The Valkyries host Atlanta on Sunday.

