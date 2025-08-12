Zach Neto hits 2 homers, Angels overcome Shohei Ohtani’s 42nd HR for a 7-4 win over the Dodgers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zach Neto hit his eighth leadoff home run of the season and added another homer in…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zach Neto hit his eighth leadoff home run of the season and added another homer in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Angels overcame Shohei Ohtani’s 42nd homer during an eighth-inning rally in their 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Mike Trout had a two-run single and Yoán Moncada drove in two runs for the Angels, who are improbably 4-0 in the Freeway Series this season.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers’ lead over San Diego in the NL West also slipped to just one game for the first time since June 14 with the Padres’ win over San Francisco.

The Dodgers trailed 7-0 before Ohtani homered in his third straight game, driving a solo shot to right in the eighth inning. Ohtani has a 10-game hitting streak in August, and he has four homers among his nine hits in the Dodgers’ last five games.

Max Muncy followed with a three-run homer to slash the Angels’ big lead, but Connor Brogdon ended the eighth before Kenley Jansen earned his 22nd save.

Angels right fielder Gustavo Campero got injured while chasing Muncy’s drive into the short porch. He was taken off the field on a cart.

José Soriano (8-9) allowed only two singles and two walks while throttling the Dodgers over six scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Neto reached base five times during his third career multihomer game, starting when he crushed Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s first career pitch in Anaheim for his 18th homer.

Yamamoto (10-8) had one of the poorest outings in his solid season, yielding six runs on six hits and five walks while failing to get out of the fifth inning.

Key moment

Bryce Teodosio and Neto scored in the fifth on Trout’s bases-loaded single. Moncada and Campero added RBIs while the Angels chased Yamamoto.

Key stat

The Dodgers are 10-12 since the All-Star break.

Up next

The Dodgers’ Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 3.00 ERA) will start against Angels reliever Victor Mederos, who will be the opener in a bullpen game Tuesday after Tyler Anderson was ruled out with a back injury.

