Yankees snap 5-game skid after Paul Goldschmidt’s pinch homer to avoid rare sweep in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt put the Yankees ahead with a pinch-hit solo homer in the seventh inning and…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt put the Yankees ahead with a pinch-hit solo homer in the seventh inning and New York ended its five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt went deep off lefty reliever Robert Garcia (1-7), who has now given up homers in his last three appearances.

The Yankees (61-54) avoided being swept in Texas for the first time since 2010, and kept the Rangers from moving past them for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot.

Mark Leiter Jr. (5-6) got the win after coming on with a runner on in the sixth and getting a flyout before a double-play grounder to end the inning. That came after his cousin, Rangers rookie starter Jack Leiter, struck out three and walked four in 3 1/3 innings while allowing two runs (one earned).

David Bednar struck out five while throwing 42 pitches over the final 1 2/3 innings for his 18th save.

No. 9 batter Ezequiel Duran had three hits and scored both runs for Texas (60-56), which had an eight-game home winning streak after winning the first two games in the series. He scored on Sam Haggerty’s single in the third and Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

New York went up 2-1 in the fourth. Anthony Volpe had an RBI single and the other run came home on catcher Kyle Higashioka’s throwing error when the Yankees pulled off a double steal.

Key moment

Bednar struck out cleanup hitter Adolis García to end the game after Corey Seager had walked and Semien singled.

Key stat

The Yankees are 9-3 this season when trying to avoid being swept in a series.

Up next

Both teams have a day off before home games Friday night against division leaders. The Yankees open a three-game series against AL West-leading Houston, and the Rangers host Philadelphia from the NL East.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.