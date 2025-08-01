Yankees release veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman after a busy trade deadline

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Yankees released veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman on Friday, a day after making a flurry…

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Yankees released veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman on Friday, a day after making a flurry of moves at baseball’s trade deadline.

Stroman, who is in his 11th season in the majors, was cut ahead of the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and is owed about $5.7 million.

“Obviously, that was tough today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “The perception around Stro for us, if you got to be around him the last couple of years, he’s an awesome competitor.”

The Yankees acquired All-Star relievers David Bednar and Camilo Doval, as well as utilityman José Caballero in separate trades Thursday. New York also optioned right-handers Ian Hamilton and Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the 26-man roster.

Stroman signed a two-year deal worth $37 million with New York before the start of last season and is owed $5,709,677 of his $18 million salary this year. Any team can sign him for a prorated share of the $760,000 minimum.

His contract included an $18 million conditional player option for 2026 that could have been exercised if he pitched 140 or more innings in 2025. Stroman pitched only 39 innings so far this season — he missed 2 1/2 months with left knee inflammation.

Boone said Stroman took the news of his release like “a pro.”

“Had a good interaction with him,” Boone said. “I feel he’ll be a guy I’ll stay in touch with for the rest of our lives. Appreciative of him.”

Stroman made his ninth start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, picking up the win after allowing four runs and six hits in five innings.

Stroman is 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA.

