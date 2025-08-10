Yankees place Amed Rosario on 10-day injured list with shoulder sprain

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees put Amed Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left SC…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees put Amed Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left SC joint sprain in his shoulder Sunday, two days after he crashed into a right field fence and the veteran is optimistic it will not be a lengthy absence.

“Right now, I think we should be able to come back exactly when the time is due,” Rosario said through a translator before the Yankees concluded a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

“I feel day to day physically but at the same time, we can’t be sure, so that’s why the 10 days, but the idea is to come back when the 10 days is due.”

The Yankees recalled catcher J.C. Escarra from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to replace Rosario.

Rosario sustained the injury in the 10th inning of Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Astros. He was attempting to make a leaping catch in front of the chain link portion of the fence on a ball hit by Yainer Diaz.

Rosario raced back for the ball, collided with the fence and fell backward as center fielder Trent Grisham backed up the play and threw the ball to shortstop Anthony Volpe for the force out at second base. Rosario was checked out by manager Aaron Boone and a trainer but stayed in the game.

Acquired from Washington on July 26, Rosario is 3-for-7 in four games for the Yankees. He started in right field and played six innings in Monday’s loss at Texas and entered as a defensive replacement in right field in three other games, including Friday.

Rosario was the second recent Yankee trade acquisition to land on the injured list. Last week Austin Slater was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain after he played three games following a trade from the Chicago White Sox on July 30.

A former top shortstop prospect with the New York Mets, Rosario has played 30 career games in right field and 55 games in the outfield. He played once in right field with Washington before the Yankees acquired him.

Escarra made the opening day roster and batted .205 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 39 games. He was optioned to the minors on July 30 after Slater was acquired.

