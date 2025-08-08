Yankees host the Astros to start 3-game series

Houston Astros (64-51, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (61-54, third in the AL East) New York;…

Houston Astros (64-51, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (61-54, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Yankees: Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -120, Yankees +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros on Friday to start a three-game series.

New York has gone 34-22 at home and 61-54 overall. The Yankees have a 32-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 29-27 record on the road and a 64-51 record overall. The Astros are 44-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 24 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs while hitting .339 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10 for 38 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 19 home runs while slugging .458. Yainer Diaz is 12 for 35 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 4-6, .267 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

