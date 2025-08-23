Yankees host Boston Red Sox, look to stop home slide

Boston Red Sox (70-59, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (69-59, third in the AL East) New…

Boston Red Sox (70-59, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (69-59, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (13-5, 2.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (7-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -129, Yankees +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox looking to break their three-game home skid.

New York is 37-27 in home games and 69-59 overall. The Yankees have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Boston has a 29-34 record on the road and a 70-59 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Red Sox are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Grisham has nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 12 for 26 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Red Sox. Roman Anthony is 11 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

