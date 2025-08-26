Yankees activate reliever Fernando Cruz following 2-month absence due to oblique strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Fernando Cruz was activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees on Tuesday after…

NEW YORK (AP) — Fernando Cruz was activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees on Tuesday after the reliever missed two months with a strained left oblique that he suffered while working out with a medicine ball.

Cruz rejoined the Yankees following a second IL stint. He also was sidelined May 22 to June 3 with a strained right shoulder.

“Really excited to get him back,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees continued a three-game series with the Nationals. “He’s had a great year albeit with an earlier stint on the IL but when he’s been out there, he’s been terrific.”

Acquired from the Reds in December for catcher Jose Trevino, Cruz is 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 32 games this season. The 35-year-old left-hander had a 5.14 ERA in seven appearances before the shoulder strain and a 3.86 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings over 11 outings prior to injuring his oblique during a workout before a game against the Athletics on June 29.

New York’s bullpen began Tuesday with a 4.36 ERA, 23rd amongst the 30 teams. Since Cruz’s last appearance on June 27, New York relievers have a 5.71 ERA, second-worst in the majors behind Colorado.

To make room for Cruz’s return, right-hander Yerry De los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre after Monday’s 10-5 win. De los Santos is 0-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 25 appearances and allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 47-pitch outing Monday.

