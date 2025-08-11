Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes 20 throws off flat ground as he recovers from Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took another step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery on his…

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took another step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow by making 20 throws off flat ground on Monday.

“It felt really good today,” Cole said before New York opened a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. “I was fairly accurate and I had a good time.”

Cole began his throwing program five months after getting an internal brace inserted into his elbow in an operation by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The normal rehabilitation time is about 14 months and Cole had been building up to getting off flat ground for the past few weeks. Cole said his initial progressing will last for a few months before he can off a mound, and then he will get shut down and expects a normal offseason.

“It’s a big one, first day throwing,” Cole said. “I’ve been building up to it for a few weeks. So It’s nice to get outside and get it accomplished and have it go well.”

A 34-year-old right-hander with a 153-80 career record and 3.18 ERA over 317 starts, Cole’s arm initially was in a cast following the surgery and then a brace. The brace was removed in mid-April and Cole had been undergoing about 90 minutes to two hours of rehab.

Cole has thrown 1,954 innings over 12 major league seasons, plus an additional 133 1/3 innings in 22 postseason starts. His procedure was reconstruction of the ligament with an internal brace, which is designed to promote stability.

Cole is signed to a $324 million, nine-year contract through 2028, and is in the dugout for home games. He also joined a YES Network broadcast for a few innings during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 17.

“Excited for him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s done a good job with the rehab and this is one of those cool markers along the way that is significant to hit. So excited for him.”

Cole’s 2024 season debut was delayed until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts for New York and was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

Cole went for tests after allowing a pair of home runs in his second spring training start this year, against Minnesota on March 6.

