Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Purse: $8.2 million Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Final Round Cameron Young (500), $1,476,000…

Sunday

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $8.2 million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Final Round

Cameron Young (500), $1,476,000 63-62-65-68—258 -22 Mac Meissner (300), $893,800 65-63-70-66—264 -16 Mark Hubbard (163), $483,800 63-66-73-63—265 -15 Alex Noren (163), $483,800 62-70-69-64—265 -15 Chris Kirk (100), $316,275 66-65-67-68—266 -14 Aaron Rai (100), $316,275 63-66-69-68—266 -14 Jackson Koivun (0), $0 68-66-65-67—266 -14 Patrick Fishburn (80), $257,617 66-71-65-65—267 -13 Matt Fitzpatrick (80), $257,617 67-69-64-67—267 -13 Matthew McCarty (80), $257,617 66-65-72-64—267 -13 Ben Griffin (63), $198,850 67-67-69-65—268 -12 Denny McCarthy (63), $198,850 67-69-69-63—268 -12 J.T. Poston (63), $198,850 67-67-68-66—268 -12 Davis Thompson (63), $198,850 66-65-69-68—268 -12 Joel Dahmen (52), $145,550 61-67-73-68—269 -11 Harry Hall (52), $145,550 66-69-69-65—269 -11 Beau Hossler (52), $145,550 66-68-70-65—269 -11 Patrick Rodgers (52), $145,550 70-63-71-65—269 -11 Nicolas Echavarria (44), $112,750 63-68-64-75—270 -10 Hideki Matsuyama (44), $112,750 70-66-67-67—270 -10 Sam Ryder (44), $112,750 66-69-69-66—270 -10 Karl Vilips (44), $112,750 67-67-69-67—270 -10 Ricky Castillo (36), $82,410 65-67-70-69—271 -9 Noah Goodwin (36), $82,410 65-71-66-69—271 -9 Lanto Griffin (36), $82,410 68-66-71-66—271 -9 Gary Woodland (36), $82,410 67-64-70-70—271 -9 Harry Higgs (30), $62,320 67-70-68-67—272 -8 Sungjae Im (30), $62,320 64-64-73-71—272 -8 Webb Simpson (30), $62,320 67-69-67-69—272 -8 Matt Wallace (30), $62,320 65-71-68-68—272 -8 Kurt Kitayama (25), $53,710 67-66-72-68—273 -7 Matti Schmid (25), $53,710 69-65-68-71—273 -7 Jordan Spieth (25), $53,710 65-70-70-68—273 -7 Rasmus Hojgaard (21), $45,715 67-70-70-67—274 -6 Max McGreevy (21), $45,715 66-66-70-72—274 -6 Chandler Phillips (21), $45,715 65-67-71-71—274 -6 Sami Valimaki (21), $45,715 69-66-67-72—274 -6 Jacob Bridgeman (16), $36,490 67-69-68-71—275 -5 Chesson Hadley (16), $36,490 68-65-72-70—275 -5 William Mouw (16), $36,490 68-65-71-71—275 -5 Victor Perez (16), $36,490 66-70-69-70—275 -5 Matthew Riedel (16), $36,490 67-68-74-66—275 -5 Michael Thorbjornsen (16), $36,490 69-64-74-68—275 -5 Trevor Cone (9), $23,951 68-68-71-69—276 -4 Cameron Davis (9), $23,951 68-68-69-71—276 -4 Tony Finau (9), $23,951 70-65-70-71—276 -4 Rickie Fowler (9), $23,951 69-68-70-69—276 -4 Emiliano Grillo (9), $23,951 67-69-70-70—276 -4 Patton Kizzire (9), $23,951 67-67-72-70—276 -4 Matt Kuchar (9), $23,951 66-71-68-71—276 -4 David Lipsky (9), $23,951 70-67-66-73—276 -4 Justin Lower (9), $23,951 67-69-73-67—276 -4 Robert Macintyre (9), $23,951 66-70-71-69—276 -4 Seamus Power (9), $23,951 69-67-69-71—276 -4 Lee Hodges (6), $19,106 65-72-70-70—277 -3 Nicolai Hojgaard (6), $19,106 72-65-69-71—277 -3 Paul Peterson (6), $19,106 65-71-73-68—277 -3 Adam Scott (6), $19,106 65-71-69-72—277 -3 David Skinns (6), $19,106 70-66-73-68—277 -3 Steven Fisk (5), $18,532 68-69-70-71—278 -2 Carson Young (5), $18,532 68-68-70-72—278 -2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (4), $17,958 65-69-72-73—279 -1 Michael Kim (4), $17,958 66-68-69-76—279 -1 Peter Malnati (4), $17,958 68-68-74-69—279 -1 Henrik Norlander (4), $17,958 67-69-74-69—279 -1 Thorbjorn Olesen (4), $17,958 68-67-72-72—279 -1 Luke Clanton (3), $17,220 71-65-70-74—280 E Rico Hoey (3), $17,220 67-68-72-73—280 E Trey Mullinax (3), $17,220 67-65-74-74—280 E Thomas Rosenmueller (3), $17,220 69-68-70-73—280 E Taylor Dickson (3), $16,810 69-67-70-75—281 +1 Aaron Baddeley (3), $16,564 70-67-74-71—282 +2 Matthieu Pavon (3), $16,564 66-69-74-73—282 +2 Eric Cole (3), $16,236 70-67-78-70—285 +5 Vince Whaley (3), $16,236 66-71-71-77—285 +5

