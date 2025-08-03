Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $8.2 million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Final Round
|Cameron Young (500), $1,476,000
|63-62-65-68—258
|-22
|Mac Meissner (300), $893,800
|65-63-70-66—264
|-16
|Mark Hubbard (163), $483,800
|63-66-73-63—265
|-15
|Alex Noren (163), $483,800
|62-70-69-64—265
|-15
|Chris Kirk (100), $316,275
|66-65-67-68—266
|-14
|Aaron Rai (100), $316,275
|63-66-69-68—266
|-14
|Jackson Koivun (0), $0
|68-66-65-67—266
|-14
|Patrick Fishburn (80), $257,617
|66-71-65-65—267
|-13
|Matt Fitzpatrick (80), $257,617
|67-69-64-67—267
|-13
|Matthew McCarty (80), $257,617
|66-65-72-64—267
|-13
|Ben Griffin (63), $198,850
|67-67-69-65—268
|-12
|Denny McCarthy (63), $198,850
|67-69-69-63—268
|-12
|J.T. Poston (63), $198,850
|67-67-68-66—268
|-12
|Davis Thompson (63), $198,850
|66-65-69-68—268
|-12
|Joel Dahmen (52), $145,550
|61-67-73-68—269
|-11
|Harry Hall (52), $145,550
|66-69-69-65—269
|-11
|Beau Hossler (52), $145,550
|66-68-70-65—269
|-11
|Patrick Rodgers (52), $145,550
|70-63-71-65—269
|-11
|Nicolas Echavarria (44), $112,750
|63-68-64-75—270
|-10
|Hideki Matsuyama (44), $112,750
|70-66-67-67—270
|-10
|Sam Ryder (44), $112,750
|66-69-69-66—270
|-10
|Karl Vilips (44), $112,750
|67-67-69-67—270
|-10
|Ricky Castillo (36), $82,410
|65-67-70-69—271
|-9
|Noah Goodwin (36), $82,410
|65-71-66-69—271
|-9
|Lanto Griffin (36), $82,410
|68-66-71-66—271
|-9
|Gary Woodland (36), $82,410
|67-64-70-70—271
|-9
|Harry Higgs (30), $62,320
|67-70-68-67—272
|-8
|Sungjae Im (30), $62,320
|64-64-73-71—272
|-8
|Webb Simpson (30), $62,320
|67-69-67-69—272
|-8
|Matt Wallace (30), $62,320
|65-71-68-68—272
|-8
|Kurt Kitayama (25), $53,710
|67-66-72-68—273
|-7
|Matti Schmid (25), $53,710
|69-65-68-71—273
|-7
|Jordan Spieth (25), $53,710
|65-70-70-68—273
|-7
|Rasmus Hojgaard (21), $45,715
|67-70-70-67—274
|-6
|Max McGreevy (21), $45,715
|66-66-70-72—274
|-6
|Chandler Phillips (21), $45,715
|65-67-71-71—274
|-6
|Sami Valimaki (21), $45,715
|69-66-67-72—274
|-6
|Jacob Bridgeman (16), $36,490
|67-69-68-71—275
|-5
|Chesson Hadley (16), $36,490
|68-65-72-70—275
|-5
|William Mouw (16), $36,490
|68-65-71-71—275
|-5
|Victor Perez (16), $36,490
|66-70-69-70—275
|-5
|Matthew Riedel (16), $36,490
|67-68-74-66—275
|-5
|Michael Thorbjornsen (16), $36,490
|69-64-74-68—275
|-5
|Trevor Cone (9), $23,951
|68-68-71-69—276
|-4
|Cameron Davis (9), $23,951
|68-68-69-71—276
|-4
|Tony Finau (9), $23,951
|70-65-70-71—276
|-4
|Rickie Fowler (9), $23,951
|69-68-70-69—276
|-4
|Emiliano Grillo (9), $23,951
|67-69-70-70—276
|-4
|Patton Kizzire (9), $23,951
|67-67-72-70—276
|-4
|Matt Kuchar (9), $23,951
|66-71-68-71—276
|-4
|David Lipsky (9), $23,951
|70-67-66-73—276
|-4
|Justin Lower (9), $23,951
|67-69-73-67—276
|-4
|Robert Macintyre (9), $23,951
|66-70-71-69—276
|-4
|Seamus Power (9), $23,951
|69-67-69-71—276
|-4
|Lee Hodges (6), $19,106
|65-72-70-70—277
|-3
|Nicolai Hojgaard (6), $19,106
|72-65-69-71—277
|-3
|Paul Peterson (6), $19,106
|65-71-73-68—277
|-3
|Adam Scott (6), $19,106
|65-71-69-72—277
|-3
|David Skinns (6), $19,106
|70-66-73-68—277
|-3
|Steven Fisk (5), $18,532
|68-69-70-71—278
|-2
|Carson Young (5), $18,532
|68-68-70-72—278
|-2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (4), $17,958
|65-69-72-73—279
|-1
|Michael Kim (4), $17,958
|66-68-69-76—279
|-1
|Peter Malnati (4), $17,958
|68-68-74-69—279
|-1
|Henrik Norlander (4), $17,958
|67-69-74-69—279
|-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen (4), $17,958
|68-67-72-72—279
|-1
|Luke Clanton (3), $17,220
|71-65-70-74—280
|E
|Rico Hoey (3), $17,220
|67-68-72-73—280
|E
|Trey Mullinax (3), $17,220
|67-65-74-74—280
|E
|Thomas Rosenmueller (3), $17,220
|69-68-70-73—280
|E
|Taylor Dickson (3), $16,810
|69-67-70-75—281
|+1
|Aaron Baddeley (3), $16,564
|70-67-74-71—282
|+2
|Matthieu Pavon (3), $16,564
|66-69-74-73—282
|+2
|Eric Cole (3), $16,236
|70-67-78-70—285
|+5
|Vince Whaley (3), $16,236
|66-71-71-77—285
|+5
