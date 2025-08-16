Wrexham falls to West Brom 3-2 at home for back-to-back losses in Championship

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham is still searching for its first points in the Championship after a 3-2 loss to…

Celebrity co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were on hand at the Racecourse ground for Wrexham’s first home game in the second tier in 43 years.

After three straight promotions, Wrexham is one level below the Premier League but the Championship is renowned as one of the toughest divisions in soccer.

Isaac Price scored twice for West Brom. Jed Wallace made it 2-1 for the visitors in the 74th after Lewis O’Brien had equalized for Wrexham before halftime. Price’s second strike gave West Brom a two-goal cushion in the 81st before Sam Smith made it 3-2 moments before the final whistle.

New winger Nathan Broadhead — Wrexham’s club-record signing in midweek — came on to replace the injured Josh Windass. Broadhead joined from Ipswich in a deal that could reportedly reach 10 million pounds ($13.50 million).

Wrexham began its season last weekend with a 2-1 loss at Southampton after conceding two late goals.

On Tuesday, Wrexham advanced in the English League Cup by beating Hull in a shootout victory.

