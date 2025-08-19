Wolves signs ‘fastest player in Serie A’ as Tchatchoua joins from Verona

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton completed the signing of Cameroon defender Jackson Tchatchoua on Tuesday, with the Premier League team…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton completed the signing of Cameroon defender Jackson Tchatchoua on Tuesday, with the Premier League team boasting the 23-year-old wing back was the “fastest player in Serie A last season.”

Tchatchoua produced a top speed of 36.3 kph (22.5 mph) while playing for Hellas Verona in the Italian top flight, Wolves said in its release announcing the player’s arrival.

Tchatchoua plays as a right wing back and could be the replacement for Portugal international Nelson Semedo, whose contract expired at the end of last season.

Tchatchoua, who was born in Belgium, spent two years at Hellas Verona after previously playing for Charleroi.

