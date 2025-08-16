Wolfsburg routs 5th-tier team Hemelingen 9-0 in German Cup, Leipzig also advances

BERLIN (AP) — Wolfsburg routed fifth-tier SV Hemelingen 9-0 in the first round of the German Cup on Saturday, when…

BERLIN (AP) — Wolfsburg routed fifth-tier SV Hemelingen 9-0 in the first round of the German Cup on Saturday, when other Bundesliga teams also enjoyed big wins over lower-league opposition.

Two-time champion Leipzig twice came from behind to beat fourth-tier SV Sandhausen 4-2 with new signings Ezechiel Banzuzi and Yan Diomande both scoring.

Heidenheim won 5-0 at 10-man fourth-tier Bahlinger SC and Hoffenheim won 4-0 at third-division Hansa Rostock.

Hamburger SV, which clinched its return to the Bundesliga last season, survived a scare at fifth-tier Pirmasens, equalizing late to send the match to extra time, where Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer headed the winner for 2-1.

Königsdörffer was only playing for Hamburg because a proposed early August move to Nice broke down after his medical check with the French team.

Bochum also needed a late goal to level before prevailing 3-1 at nine-man Dynamo Berlin.

