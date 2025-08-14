Wissa to miss Brentford’s Premier League opener amid interest from other clubs

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Yoane Wissa will not be included in the squad for the team’s opening Premier League…

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Yoane Wissa will not be included in the squad for the team’s opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest amid uncertainty over his future at the London club, manager Keith Andrews said on Thursday.

Wissa left Brentford’s training camp in Portugal in early July and stayed away from the squad after a bid by Newcastle was rejected, returning to first team training only last week.

The 28-year-old Congo international was sixth in the Premier League scoring list last season with 19 goals and formed a strong partnership with Bryan Mbeumo, who netted 20 but has since moved to Manchester United.

Andrews, who took over at Brentford after replacing Thomas Frank in June, said he has made the decision to leave out Wissa for Sunday’s game.

“It has been a very disrupted preseason and the interest in Yoane is very clear,” Andrews said.

“As a head coach, I want Yoane to be in the building and be a part of the first team and the squad. I see that. But I’m very understanding of his situation. I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist. But we have to focus on the players who are ready.”

Asked if Wissa is likely to stay at Brentford, Andrews said: “I don’t know. It’s very hard to know.

“I know what I would like to happen, I would like Wissa to be part of the first team squad. Where that will end, I’m not sure.”

