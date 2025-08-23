Wings face the Valkyries on 4-game losing streak

Golden State Valkyries (18-18, 7-12 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-28, 3-16 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings comes into the matchup with Golden State Valkyries after losing four straight games.

The Wings are 3-16 in conference matchups. Dallas leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Myisha Hines-Allen leads the Wings with 5.4 rebounds.

The Valkyries are 7-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks third in the WNBA with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 5.2.

Dallas is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.9% Golden State allows to opponents. Golden State averages 78.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 87.4 Dallas gives up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Valkyries defeated the Wings 86-76 in their last meeting on July 26. Tiffany Hayes led the Valkyries with 17 points, and Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines-Allen is averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Veronica Burton is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Valkyries. Iliana Rupert is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 1-9, averaging 79.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

