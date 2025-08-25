Willson Contreras ejected, hits own coach with bat in Cardinals’ win over Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras threw a bat that mistakenly hit his own coach and tossed…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras threw a bat that mistakenly hit his own coach and tossed bubble gum on the field after he was ejected in St. Louis’ 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Manager Oliver Marmol also was tossed during an animated argument with the umpires after a called third strike in the seventh inning.

Contreras began walking toward his team’s dugout after being rung up on a pitch that landed inside the imaginary box on the game broadcast, indicating a strike. He began to look back at home plate umpire Derek Thomas, who ejected Contreras. Marmol then went to hold back Contreras as he went after the umpire.

Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso then grabbed Contreras and led him away. But Contreras then appeared to throw his bat at first base umpire Stu Scheurwater, but it instead struck Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown on his arm. Contreras, who went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, walked into the dugout and tossed gum onto the field.

The Cardinals won the game when Alec Burleson hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning.

