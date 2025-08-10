Will Power’s Portland win sends a message to Penske and rivals

Will Power sure is making Team Penske look silly right now. He became the first Penske driver to win an…

Will Power sure is making Team Penske look silly right now.

He became the first Penske driver to win an IndyCar race in this comically un-Penske like season with a commanding victory at Portland International Raceway in Oregon.

It was fitting that the breakthrough win of the season came from Power, the steadiest of the Penske trio this season. He’s ranked sixth in the IndyCar standings, highest among Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.

“It’s what we expect at that team. I’m driving the best I ever have. Simple as that. I’m not slowing down. I am not slower, I am faster,” Power declared. “My toolbox is still big as far as understanding the cars, race craft, all that. I guess I’m different to some people. I never stop working at it. It’s a passion. I love it. That’s why I’m still winning.”

It’s a contract year for the Australian, who has given no indication the team has shown any movement toward extending Power into next year despite his long history with the team, years of winning, and his showing as arguably the best of the Penske drivers this year.

He didn’t discuss his future post-win but did acknowledge his years of gratitude to Penske and longtime sponsor Verizon.

“I’ve had a great career with Verizon and Penske,” he said, “so I just really, really enjoyed winning for the guys and everyone I’ve worked with for a long time.”

Power, who turned 44 this year, has been with Penske since 2009 and won an Indianapolis 500, two IndyCar titles and his 45 career wins rank fourth on the all-time list. Power also holds the record for the most pole positions in series history with 71.

Power won three races a year ago and was in the championship fight until the finale. His Portland win is his second-straight in Oregon and has him as the highest-ranked Penske driver.

“It was just satisfying for the whole team, man. Just driving down pit lane, seeing each crew so happy we finally got a bloody win,” he said. “Both teammates came to victory lane. I was just happy for the group because it was just an unusual year for us.

“Yeah, never count out Penske, man.”

He said the win is a statement to both Penske and any other interested teams, but he was adamant he’s got nothing to prove.

“It’s probably good on both fronts,” Power said. “I mean, I won three races last year. If you’re a team, if you’re waiting on me to know if I’m good enough, I don’t know what you’re thinking. If you’re actually waiting, ‘I’m not sure if this guy is good enough?’ Just go back to last year and you’ll (expletive) know.”

Jonathan Diuguid, who was promoted to president of Penske Racing after a May scandal cost three top executives their jobs, stayed away from commenting directly on Power’s future as he celebrated his first win in his new role.

“Will’s future is about 30 minutes old from winning a race. His future’s definitely bright,” said Diuguid. “He did an amazing job today. Looking forward to the last two races of the season.”

He later declined outright to address Power’s status with the team.

“Look, I’m not going to discuss that today. I’m going to focus on the win, the team performance,” he said. “Winning can do a lot of things. It’s very positive for our program. We’re going to reap all the benefits of that as we head to Milwaukee.”

