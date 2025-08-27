Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|73
|60
|.549
|+2
|New York
|72
|60
|.545
|+1½
|Seattle
|71
|62
|.534
|—
|Kansas City
|68
|65
|.511
|3
|Texas
|67
|67
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|65
|66
|.496
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 5, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Baltimore (Povich 2-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-9), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|76
|56
|.576
|+5
|San Diego
|75
|58
|.564
|+3½
|New York
|71
|61
|.538
|—
|Cincinnati
|68
|65
|.511
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 7, Seattle 6
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6) at San Francisco (Webb 12-9), 3:45 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
___
