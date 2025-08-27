Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 73 60 .549 +2 New York 72 60 .545 +1½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 73 60 .549 +2 New York 72 60 .545 +1½ Seattle 71 62 .534 — Kansas City 68 65 .511 3 Texas 67 67 .500 4½ Cleveland 65 66 .496 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 5, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Baltimore (Povich 2-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-9), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 76 56 .576 +5 San Diego 75 58 .564 +3½ New York 71 61 .538 — Cincinnati 68 65 .511 3½

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 5

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 7, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6) at San Francisco (Webb 12-9), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

___

