Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|72
|60
|.545
|+1
|New York
|71
|60
|.542
|+½
|Seattle
|71
|61
|.538
|—
|Kansas City
|67
|65
|.508
|4
|Texas
|66
|67
|.496
|5½
|Cleveland
|64
|66
|.492
|6
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 0
Seattle 9, San Diego 6
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 10-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-3), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|76
|55
|.580
|+6
|San Diego
|74
|58
|.561
|+3½
|New York
|70
|61
|.534
|—
|Cincinnati
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|St. Louis
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 13, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6
Seattle 9, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 0
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Gray 12-6), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-5) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
