Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 72 60 .545 +1 New York 71 60 .542 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 72 60 .545 +1 New York 71 60 .542 +½ Seattle 71 61 .538 — Kansas City 67 65 .508 4 Texas 66 67 .496 5½ Cleveland 64 66 .492 6

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 0

Seattle 9, San Diego 6

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-3), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 76 55 .580 +6 San Diego 74 58 .561 +3½ New York 70 61 .534 — Cincinnati 68 64 .515 2½ St. Louis 65 67 .492 5½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 13, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

Seattle 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 0

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 13-5), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at Seattle (Woo 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Gray 12-6), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-5) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.