Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 71 60 .542 +1 New York 70 60 .538 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 71 60 .542 +1 New York 70 60 .538 +½ Seattle 70 61 .534 — Kansas City 67 64 .511 3 Texas 66 66 .500 4½ Cleveland 64 65 .496 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 10, Detroit 8

Texas 5, Cleveland 0

Seattle 11, Athletics 4

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-10) at Cleveland (Messick 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8) at Texas (Corbin 6-9), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 76 55 .580 +6½ San Diego 74 57 .565 +4½ New York 69 61 .531 — Cincinnati 68 63 .519 1½ Arizona 64 67 .489 5½ St. Louis 64 67 .489 5½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 2

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Angels 3

Monday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Gore 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-10), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

