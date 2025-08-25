Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|71
|60
|.542
|+1
|New York
|70
|60
|.538
|+½
|Seattle
|70
|61
|.534
|—
|Kansas City
|67
|64
|.511
|3
|Texas
|66
|66
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|64
|65
|.496
|5
___
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 10, Detroit 8
Texas 5, Cleveland 0
Seattle 11, Athletics 4
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Giolito 8-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-10) at Cleveland (Messick 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8) at Texas (Corbin 6-9), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|76
|55
|.580
|+6½
|San Diego
|74
|57
|.565
|+4½
|New York
|69
|61
|.531
|—
|Cincinnati
|68
|63
|.519
|1½
|Arizona
|64
|67
|.489
|5½
|St. Louis
|64
|67
|.489
|5½
___
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 2
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Angels 3
Monday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Gore 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 12-6) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-11), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-10), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
