Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 71 59 .546 +2 New York 69 60 .535 +½ Seattle 69 61 .531 — Kansas City 66 64 .508 3 Cleveland 64 64 .500 4 Texas 65 66 .496 4½

Saturday’s Games

Boston 12, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1

Athletics 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-5), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-10) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-9), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 10-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 75 55 .577 +5½ Los Angeles 73 57 .562 +3½ New York 69 60 .535 — Cincinnati 67 63 .515 2½ Arizona 64 66 .492 5½ St. Louis 64 66 .492 5½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 2

Arizona 10, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-2), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

