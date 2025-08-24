Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|71
|59
|.546
|+2
|New York
|69
|60
|.535
|+½
|Seattle
|69
|61
|.531
|—
|Kansas City
|66
|64
|.508
|3
|Cleveland
|64
|64
|.500
|4
|Texas
|65
|66
|.496
|4½
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston 12, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 10, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1
Athletics 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-5), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-10) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-9), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 10-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|75
|55
|.577
|+5½
|Los Angeles
|73
|57
|.562
|+3½
|New York
|69
|60
|.535
|—
|Cincinnati
|67
|63
|.515
|2½
|Arizona
|64
|66
|.492
|5½
|St. Louis
|64
|66
|.492
|5½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 2
Arizona 10, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 12, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington (Lord 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12) at St. Louis (McGreevy 5-2), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Miller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.