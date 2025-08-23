Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 70 59 .543 +1 New York 69 59 .539 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 70 59 .543 +1 New York 69 59 .539 +½ Seattle 69 60 .535 — Kansas City 66 63 .512 3 Cleveland 64 63 .504 4 Texas 64 66 .492 5½

Friday’s Games

Boston 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6

Texas 4, Cleveland 3

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Athletics 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 8-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-12), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 8-4) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (May 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 13-7), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 74 55 .574 +5½ San Diego 73 56 .566 +4½ New York 68 60 .531 — Cincinnati 67 62 .519 1½ St. Louis 64 66 .492 5 Arizona 63 66 .488 5½

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 7

Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 11-9) at Arizona (Gallen 9-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

