Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|70
|59
|.543
|+1
|New York
|69
|59
|.539
|+½
|Seattle
|69
|60
|.535
|—
|Kansas City
|66
|63
|.512
|3
|Cleveland
|64
|63
|.504
|4
|Texas
|64
|66
|.492
|5½
___
Friday’s Games
Boston 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6
Texas 4, Cleveland 3
Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 3, Athletics 2
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 8-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 7-12), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 8-4) at Texas (Kelly 9-7), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (May 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 13-7), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|74
|55
|.574
|+5½
|San Diego
|73
|56
|.566
|+4½
|New York
|68
|60
|.531
|—
|Cincinnati
|67
|62
|.519
|1½
|St. Louis
|64
|66
|.492
|5
|Arizona
|63
|66
|.488
|5½
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 7
Tampa Bay 10, St. Louis 6
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Angels 2
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-10), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Atlanta (Elder 5-9), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 11-9) at Arizona (Gallen 9-13), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 10-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
