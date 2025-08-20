Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|68
|57
|.544
|+1
|Boston
|68
|59
|.535
|—
|Seattle
|68
|59
|.535
|—
|Kansas City
|65
|61
|.516
|2½
|Cleveland
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|Texas
|62
|65
|.488
|6
___
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4
Kansas City 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 6, Cleveland 5
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Corbin 6-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|72
|54
|.571
|+4½
|San Diego
|70
|56
|.556
|+2½
|New York
|67
|58
|.536
|—
|Cincinnati
|67
|60
|.528
|1
|St. Louis
|63
|64
|.496
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 1
St. Louis 7, Miami 4
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 6, Cleveland 5
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-5), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Washington (Gore 5-12), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 1-9) at San Diego (Cease 5-11), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
