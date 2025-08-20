Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 68 57 .544 +1 Boston 68 59 .535 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 68 57 .544 +1 Boston 68 59 .535 — Seattle 68 59 .535 — Kansas City 65 61 .516 2½ Cleveland 64 61 .512 3 Texas 62 65 .488 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4

Kansas City 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 6, Cleveland 5

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Corbin 6-9) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 72 54 .571 +4½ San Diego 70 56 .556 +2½ New York 67 58 .536 — Cincinnati 67 60 .528 1 St. Louis 63 64 .496 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 1

St. Louis 7, Miami 4

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 6, Cleveland 5

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Priester 11-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-5), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Washington (Gore 5-12), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 1-9) at San Diego (Cease 5-11), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.