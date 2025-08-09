Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 65 52 .556 +3½ Seattle 64 53 .547 +2½ New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 65 52 .556 +3½ Seattle 64 53 .547 +2½ New York 61 55 .526 — Cleveland 60 55 .522 ½ Texas 60 57 .513 1½ Kansas City 57 59 .491 4 Tampa Bay 57 60 .487 4½ Minnesota 55 60 .478 5½ Los Angeles 55 61 .474 6

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 9, Texas 1

Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 10, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Bergert 1-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-9) at Detroit (Mize 10-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-9), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 8-5) at San Diego (Cease 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 66 49 .574 +3½ San Diego 64 52 .552 +1 New York 63 53 .543 — Cincinnati 60 57 .513 3½ San Francisco 59 57 .509 4 St. Louis 59 58 .504 4½ Miami 57 58 .496 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 9, Texas 1

Boston 10, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, Washington 0

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 4-9) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at Milwaukee (Priester 11-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 2:35 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-12) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-8), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 8-5) at San Diego (Cease 4-10), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-4) at St. Louis (Gray 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

