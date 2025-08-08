Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 64 52 .552 +2½ Seattle 63 53 .543 +1½ New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 64 52 .552 +2½ Seattle 63 53 .543 +1½ New York 61 54 .530 — Cleveland 59 55 .518 1½ Texas 60 56 .517 1½ Kansas City 57 58 .496 4 Tampa Bay 57 59 .491 4½ Los Angeles 55 60 .478 6

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 5-7) at Detroit (Morton 7-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1) at Seattle (Evans 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 66 48 .579 +3½ San Diego 64 51 .557 +1 New York 63 52 .548 — Cincinnati 60 56 .517 3½ San Francisco 58 57 .504 5 St. Louis 58 58 .500 5½

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Lord 2-6) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 8-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

