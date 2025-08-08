Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|64
|52
|.552
|+2½
|Seattle
|63
|53
|.543
|+1½
|New York
|61
|54
|.530
|—
|Cleveland
|59
|55
|.518
|1½
|Texas
|60
|56
|.517
|1½
|Kansas City
|57
|58
|.496
|4
|Tampa Bay
|57
|59
|.491
|4½
|Los Angeles
|55
|60
|.478
|6
___
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 11-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 5-7) at Detroit (Morton 7-9), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 5-5) at Minnesota (Ober 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 10-4), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 8-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-1) at Seattle (Evans 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|66
|48
|.579
|+3½
|San Diego
|64
|51
|.557
|+1
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|—
|Cincinnati
|60
|56
|.517
|3½
|San Francisco
|58
|57
|.504
|5
|St. Louis
|58
|58
|.500
|5½
___
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 0
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Lord 2-6) at San Francisco (Whisenhunt 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (Henderson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-8), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 10-4), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 8-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
___
