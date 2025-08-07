Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|64
|52
|.552
|+2½
|Seattle
|62
|53
|.539
|+1
|New York
|61
|54
|.530
|—
|Cleveland
|59
|55
|.518
|1½
|Texas
|60
|56
|.517
|1½
|Kansas City
|57
|58
|.496
|4
|Tampa Bay
|57
|59
|.491
|4½
|Los Angeles
|55
|60
|.478
|6
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 2
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 4
Miami 6, Houston 4
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Brown 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8) at Detroit (Skubal 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 3-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Texas (Kelly 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 5-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 6-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 11-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|66
|48
|.579
|+3½
|San Diego
|64
|51
|.557
|+1
|New York
|63
|52
|.548
|—
|Cincinnati
|60
|55
|.522
|3
|San Francisco
|58
|57
|.504
|5
|St. Louis
|58
|58
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|56
|57
|.496
|6
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 6, Houston 4
San Diego 3, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Burns 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Atlanta (Elder 4-8), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Texas (Kelly 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-4) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 6-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 11-3), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 8-6) at San Francisco (Teng 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
