Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 63 51 .553 +2½ New York 60 53 .531 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 63 51 .553 +2½ New York 60 53 .531 — Seattle 60 53 .531 — Texas 59 55 .518 1½ Cleveland 57 55 .509 2½ Kansas City 56 57 .496 4 Los Angeles 55 58 .487 5 Tampa Bay 55 59 .482 5½

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 8, Miami 2

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Boston 8, Kansas City 5

Texas 8, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7) at Texas (Leiter 7-6), 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-1) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 4:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 5-9) at Boston (May 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-8) at Seattle (Kirby 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 65 47 .580 +3½ New York 63 50 .558 +1 San Diego 62 51 .549 — Cincinnati 59 54 .522 3 St. Louis 57 57 .500 5½ San Francisco 56 57 .496 6 Miami 55 56 .495 6 Atlanta 47 64 .423 14 Washington 44 67 .396 17

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 8, Miami 2

Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 6, San Diego 2

St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Ray 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-9), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-1) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 4:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 8-4) at Atlanta (Strider 5-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Cortes 1-1) at Arizona (DeSclafani 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.