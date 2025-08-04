Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|62
|51
|.549
|+2
|New York
|60
|52
|.536
|+½
|Seattle
|60
|53
|.531
|—
|Texas
|58
|55
|.513
|2
|Cleveland
|56
|55
|.505
|3
|Kansas City
|56
|56
|.500
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|55
|58
|.487
|5
|Los Angeles
|54
|58
|.482
|5½
|Minnesota
|52
|59
|.468
|7
___
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Houston 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 7, Toronto 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (TBD) at Miami (Quantrill 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 2-3) at Detroit (Paddack 4-9), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 5-11) at Washington (Gore 4-11), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bergert 1-0) at Boston (Crochet 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-8), 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-8) at Seattle (Woo 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|65
|46
|.586
|+3½
|New York
|63
|49
|.563
|+1
|San Diego
|62
|50
|.554
|—
|Cincinnati
|58
|54
|.518
|4
|San Francisco
|56
|56
|.500
|6
|Miami
|55
|55
|.500
|6
|Atlanta
|47
|63
|.427
|14
|Washington
|44
|67
|.396
|17½
|Colorado
|30
|81
|.270
|31½
___
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 0
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 2
Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 14, Washington 3
San Francisco 12, N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 3
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 5
San Diego 7, St. Louis 3
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (TBD) at Miami (Quantrill 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 5-11) at Washington (Gore 4-11), 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 12-5) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Littell 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-4), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
