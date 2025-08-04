Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 62 51 .549 +2 New York 60 52 .536 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 62 51 .549 +2 New York 60 52 .536 +½ Seattle 60 53 .531 — Texas 58 55 .513 2 Cleveland 56 55 .505 3 Kansas City 56 56 .500 3½ Tampa Bay 55 58 .487 5 Los Angeles 54 58 .482 5½ Minnesota 52 59 .468 7

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Houston 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Toronto 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Monday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Miami (Quantrill 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 2-3) at Detroit (Paddack 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 5-11) at Washington (Gore 4-11), 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bergert 1-0) at Boston (Crochet 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 9-3), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-11), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-8), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-8) at Seattle (Woo 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Athletics at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 65 46 .586 +3½ New York 63 49 .563 +1 San Diego 62 50 .554 — Cincinnati 58 54 .518 4 San Francisco 56 56 .500 6 Miami 55 55 .500 6 Atlanta 47 63 .427 14 Washington 44 67 .396 17½ Colorado 30 81 .270 31½

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 14, Washington 3

San Francisco 12, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Baltimore 3

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-5) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

