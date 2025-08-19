Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 68 58 .540 — Seattle 68 58 .540 — New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 68 58 .540 — Seattle 68 58 .540 — New York 67 57 .540 — Cleveland 64 60 .516 3 Kansas City 64 61 .512 3½ Texas 62 64 .492 6

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7

Baltimore 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 3

Cleveland 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-5), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 70 54 .565 +4 San Diego 69 56 .552 +2½ New York 66 58 .532 — Cincinnati 66 60 .524 1 St. Louis 62 64 .492 5 San Francisco 61 64 .488 5½

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Miami 3

Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7

Cleveland 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-4) at Washington (Lord 3-6), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 9-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 7-6) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

