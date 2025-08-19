Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|68
|58
|.540
|—
|Seattle
|68
|58
|.540
|—
|New York
|67
|57
|.540
|—
|Cleveland
|64
|60
|.516
|3
|Kansas City
|64
|61
|.512
|3½
|Texas
|62
|64
|.492
|6
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7
Baltimore 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 4, Texas 3
Cleveland 3, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-5), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|70
|54
|.565
|+4
|San Diego
|69
|56
|.552
|+2½
|New York
|66
|58
|.532
|—
|Cincinnati
|66
|60
|.524
|1
|St. Louis
|62
|64
|.492
|5
|San Francisco
|61
|64
|.488
|5½
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
St. Louis 8, Miami 3
Philadelphia 12, Seattle 7
Cleveland 3, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 11-6), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-4) at Washington (Lord 3-6), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 9-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 7-6) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
