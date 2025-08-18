Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|68
|57
|.544
|+½
|Seattle
|68
|57
|.544
|+½
|New York
|67
|57
|.540
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|60
|.512
|3½
|Kansas City
|63
|61
|.508
|4
|Texas
|62
|63
|.496
|5½
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Boston 3
Texas 10, Toronto 4
Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Miller 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 10-5) at Boston (Buehler 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-9), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Kelly 9-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-9) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|70
|53
|.569
|+4½
|San Diego
|69
|55
|.556
|+3
|New York
|66
|58
|.532
|—
|Cincinnati
|65
|60
|.520
|1½
|St. Louis
|61
|64
|.488
|5½
|San Francisco
|60
|64
|.484
|6
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (McGreevy 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-5) at Washington (Irvin 8-7), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-9) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Teng 1-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 12-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
