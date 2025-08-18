Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 68 57 .544 +½ Seattle 68 57 .544 +½ New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 68 57 .544 +½ Seattle 68 57 .544 +½ New York 67 57 .540 — Cleveland 63 60 .512 3½ Kansas City 63 61 .508 4 Texas 62 63 .496 5½

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, Boston 3

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Miller 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-4), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 10-5) at Boston (Buehler 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-9), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Kelly 9-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-9) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 70 53 .569 +4½ San Diego 69 55 .556 +3 New York 66 58 .532 — Cincinnati 65 60 .520 1½ St. Louis 61 64 .488 5½ San Francisco 60 64 .484 6

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (McGreevy 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-5) at Washington (Irvin 8-7), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 1-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 12-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

