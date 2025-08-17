Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 68 56 .548 +1½ Seattle 68 56 .548 +1½ New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 68 56 .548 +1½ Seattle 68 56 .548 +1½ New York 66 57 .537 — Cleveland 63 59 .516 2½ Kansas City 62 61 .504 4 Tampa Bay 61 63 .492 5½ Texas 61 63 .492 5½

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 14, Texas 2

Boston 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1

Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 5-2) at Boston (May 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 69 53 .566 +4½ San Diego 69 54 .561 +4 New York 65 58 .528 — Cincinnati 64 60 .516 1½ St. Louis 61 63 .492 4½ Arizona 60 64 .484 5½ San Francisco 59 64 .480 6

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1

Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8

Colorado 10, Arizona 7

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 14-5) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 7-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 9-6) at San Diego (Cortes 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

