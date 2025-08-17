Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|68
|56
|.548
|+1½
|Seattle
|68
|56
|.548
|+1½
|New York
|66
|57
|.537
|—
|Cleveland
|63
|59
|.516
|2½
|Kansas City
|62
|61
|.504
|4
|Tampa Bay
|61
|63
|.492
|5½
|Texas
|61
|63
|.492
|5½
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 14, Texas 2
Boston 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1
Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 5-2) at Boston (May 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Kansas City (Wacha 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|69
|53
|.566
|+4½
|San Diego
|69
|54
|.561
|+4
|New York
|65
|58
|.528
|—
|Cincinnati
|64
|60
|.516
|1½
|St. Louis
|61
|63
|.492
|4½
|Arizona
|60
|64
|.484
|5½
|San Francisco
|59
|64
|.480
|6
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 3, Seattle 1
Atlanta 10, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, St. Louis 8
Colorado 10, Arizona 7
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 14-5) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 7-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-10) at Miami (Pérez 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-6), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Singer 10-9) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 7-4) at Arizona (Gallen 9-12), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 9-6) at San Diego (Cortes 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
