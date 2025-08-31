Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 76 60 .559 +4 Boston 75 62 .547 +2½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 76 60 .559 +4 Boston 75 62 .547 +2½ Seattle 72 64 .529 — Kansas City 70 66 .515 2 Texas 70 67 .511 2½ Cleveland 68 66 .507 3

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

San Diego 12, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Texas 9, Athletics 3

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Boston (Bello 10-6), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-11), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 7-9) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 78 58 .574 +5 San Diego 76 60 .559 +3 New York 73 63 .537 — Cincinnati 68 68 .500 5

Saturday’s Games

Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 8

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 5-12) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

