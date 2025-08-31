Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|60
|.559
|+4
|Boston
|75
|62
|.547
|+2½
|Seattle
|72
|64
|.529
|—
|Kansas City
|70
|66
|.515
|2
|Texas
|70
|67
|.511
|2½
|Cleveland
|68
|66
|.507
|3
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
San Diego 12, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Texas 9, Athletics 3
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Detroit (Morton 9-10), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 11-7) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Boston (Bello 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-11), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 7-9) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|78
|58
|.574
|+5
|San Diego
|76
|60
|.559
|+3
|New York
|73
|63
|.537
|—
|Cincinnati
|68
|68
|.500
|5
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 8
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 5-12) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 4:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
___
