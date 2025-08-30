Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|75
|60
|.556
|+3
|Boston
|75
|61
|.551
|+2½
|Seattle
|72
|63
|.533
|—
|Kansas City
|69
|66
|.511
|3
|Texas
|69
|67
|.507
|3½
|Cleveland
|67
|66
|.504
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 7, San Diego 4
Texas 5, Athletics 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-7), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-12) at Boston (Giolito 9-2), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-10), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 11-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-10), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-6) at Athletics (Ginn 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|77
|58
|.570
|+4
|San Diego
|75
|60
|.556
|+2
|New York
|73
|62
|.541
|—
|Cincinnati
|68
|67
|.504
|5
___
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 19, Miami 9
Chicago Cubs 11, Colorado 7
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Pallante 6-12) at Cincinnati (Singer 11-9), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 7-11) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
