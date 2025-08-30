Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 75 60 .556 +3 Boston 75 61 .551 +2½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 75 60 .556 +3 Boston 75 61 .551 +2½ Seattle 72 63 .533 — Kansas City 69 66 .511 3 Texas 69 67 .507 3½ Cleveland 67 66 .504 4

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

Texas 5, Athletics 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-7), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-12) at Boston (Giolito 9-2), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-5) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-10), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 11-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-10), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-6) at Athletics (Ginn 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 77 58 .570 +4 San Diego 75 60 .556 +2 New York 73 62 .541 — Cincinnati 68 67 .504 5

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 19, Miami 9

Chicago Cubs 11, Colorado 7

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 6-12) at Cincinnati (Singer 11-9), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 7-11) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

