Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|75
|60
|.556
|+2½
|New York
|74
|60
|.552
|+2
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|—
|Kansas City
|69
|65
|.515
|3
|Texas
|68
|67
|.504
|4½
|Cleveland
|66
|66
|.500
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston 3, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-0) at Boston (May 7-10), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 13-4) at Minnesota (Abel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 7-13) at Kansas City (Cameron 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-5) at Cleveland (Williams 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Kelly 10-7) at Athletics (TBD), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|76
|58
|.567
|+4
|San Diego
|75
|59
|.560
|+3
|New York
|72
|62
|.537
|—
|Cincinnati
|68
|66
|.507
|4
|San Francisco
|66
|68
|.493
|6
___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-0) at Boston (May 7-10), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 5-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 13-4) at Minnesota (Abel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at Colorado (Brown 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.