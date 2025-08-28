Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|74
|60
|.552
|+2
|New York
|73
|60
|.549
|+1½
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|—
|Kansas City
|69
|65
|.515
|3
|Texas
|68
|67
|.504
|4½
|Cleveland
|66
|66
|.500
|5
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2
Seattle 4, San Diego 3
Boston 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 20, L.A. Angels 3
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-7) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Paddack 5-11) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 8-7) at Athletics (Springs 10-8), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|76
|57
|.571
|+4
|San Diego
|75
|59
|.560
|+2½
|New York
|72
|61
|.541
|—
|Cincinnati
|68
|66
|.507
|4½
___
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2
Seattle 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 12, Chicago Cubs 3
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 8-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-11), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.