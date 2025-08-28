Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 74 60 .552 +2 New York 73 60 .549 +1½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 74 60 .552 +2 New York 73 60 .549 +1½ Seattle 72 62 .537 — Kansas City 69 65 .515 3 Texas 68 67 .504 4½ Cleveland 66 66 .500 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2

Seattle 4, San Diego 3

Boston 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 20, L.A. Angels 3

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-7) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Paddack 5-11) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 8-7) at Athletics (Springs 10-8), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 76 57 .571 +4 San Diego 75 59 .560 +2½ New York 72 61 .541 — Cincinnati 68 66 .507 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Washington 2

Seattle 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-11) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-4) at Boston (May 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cortes 2-2) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 8-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-11), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.