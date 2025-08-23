White Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (59-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-83, fifth in the AL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

Minnesota Twins (59-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-83, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Mick Abel (0-0); White Sox: Davis Martin (4-9, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -111, White Sox -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter a matchup with the Minnesota Twins as losers of three games in a row.

Chicago has a 26-37 record at home and a 45-83 record overall. The White Sox have a 21-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota is 26-38 on the road and 59-69 overall. The Twins have a 31-54 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has 27 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the White Sox. Kyle Teel is 13 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 15 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Twins. Luke Keaschall is 11 for 38 with a double and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .262 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Dan Altavilla: 15-Day IL (lat), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson: 15-Day IL (illness), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

