White Sox reinstate infielder Miguel Vargas from the 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox reinstated infielder Miguel Vargas from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

The White Sox also brought up right-hander Yoendrys Gómez from Triple-A Charlotte. Right-hander Elvis Peguero was sent down, and outfielder Corey Julks was designated for assignment.

Vargas and Gómez were in the starting lineup for the team’s game against Detroit. Vargas was at first base, batting sixth.

The 25-year-old Vargas had been sidelined by a left oblique strain. Vargas, who was acquired from the Dodgers as part of a three-team trade in July 2024, hit .229 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games before the injury.

Gómez, 25, went 4-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 14 games with Charlotte, including 11 starts. He was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers on May 10.

Gómez is making his first start in his 19th major league appearance. He has pitched for the Yankees, Dodgers and White Sox this year, going 1-1 with a 6.62 ERA in 12 games.

